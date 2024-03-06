Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign donor says his Panera Bread restaurants will follow minimum wage law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A wealthy campaign donor of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his Panera Bread restaurants will comply with a new minimum wage law. Greg Flynn’s company owns and operates 24 Panera Bread restaurants in California. A new law Newsom signed last year says fast food restaurants must pay workers at least $20 per hour. The law includes an exception for restaurants with bakeries. Newsom had been accused of pushing for the exemption to benefit Flynn. Newsom said that allegation was absurd. Flynn said his Panera Bread restaurants will pay hourly workers pre-tip wages of $20 per hour or higher beginning April 1.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.