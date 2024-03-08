Microsoft says it hasn’t been able to shake Russian state hackers

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says it is still trying to evict the elite Russian government hackers who broke into the email of senior company executives in November and have since been trying to breach customer networks with stolen access data. In a blog and a regulatory filing Friday, Microsoft said the hackers from Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service used data obtained in the intrusion it disclosed in mid-January to compromise some source-code repositories and internal systems. A company spokesman declined to say what capability the hackers had gained. Microsoft did not name the customers it said the hackers were attempting to breach.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.