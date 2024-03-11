Afghan refugee stands trial in first of 3 killings that shocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee accused in the slayings of three Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, will be in court Tuesday as attorneys are expected to deliver opening statements in the first of three trials. Muhammad Syed has been in custody since his arrest in August 2022 after the killings shook New Mexico’s Muslim community. Police have said Syed also is the suspect in a fourth killing of a Muslim shop owner in Albuquerque, but no charges have been filed in that case. Syed was declared competent to stand trial earlier this year. While some court documents remain sealed, others shed no light on a possible motive for the killings.