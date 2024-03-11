California 15-year-old with a sharp tool is fatally shot after rushing at sheriff’s deputy

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old California boy armed with a bladed garden tool was fatally shot when he charged at a sheriff’s deputy. The officer responded Saturday to a 911 report of an assault at a home in Apple Valley in San Bernardino County. Body camera video shows a deputy approach the open front door when the youth appears and rushes forward. The deputy points his gun, backpedals and yells for him to get back. Video from another deputy’s camera shows the deputy running away with his gun pointing back at the teen, who is close behind. The videos doesn’t show the shooting. Sheriff Shannon Dicus indicated in a statement that mental illness was involved.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.