Boeing promises changes after getting poor grades in a government audit of manufacturing quality

Boeing received bad grades in a government audit of manufacturing quality, and the company says it’s making changes to address the situation. The president of the company’s commercial aircraft division detailed the latest steps to correct lapses in quality in a memo to employees on Tuesday. He says Boeing will work with employees found to have violated company manufacturing procedures to make sure their understand their instructions. The memo went out after the Federal Aviation Administration identified problems during a six-week review of Boeing’s processes for manufacturing the 737 Max jetliner. That’s the model of plane that lost a panel during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

