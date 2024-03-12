Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego begins TV ads as the Arizona US Senate race takes shape without Sinema

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic congressman Ruben Gallego has started airing the first television ads of his Arizona U.S. Senate campaign. The ads hit the airwaves Tuesday as the crucial race takes shape after incumbent Kyrsten Sinema decided against running for a second term. Gallego’s ad introduces him to voters as a U.S. Marine who served in a unit that faced fierce fighting in Iraq and lost 48 men. The ad does not mention Kari Lake, the front-runner for the Republican nomination and a loyal Donald Trump supporter. Lake is especially well known after three decades anchoring local news broadcasts in Phoenix. The Arizona race is among a handful of contests that will determine control of the Senate.

