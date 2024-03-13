Montana man used animal tissue and testicles to breed ‘giant’ sheep for sale to hunting preserves

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Montana rancher illegally used tissue and testicles from wild sheep that were killed by hunters in central Asia and the U.S. to breed “giant” sheep hybrids for sale to private hunting preserves in Texas. The defendant admitted conspiring with others to create massive, hybrid sheep that would get higher prices from hunting preserves where people kill captive trophy game animals for a fee. Eighty-year-old rancher Arthur “Jack” Schubarth pleaded guilty to conspiracy and wildlife trafficking during a Tuesday appearance before a federal judge in Missoula. Each of the two counts carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.