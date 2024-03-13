Naomi Campbell’s enduring fashion career will be celebrated with a London museum exhibition
By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — After four decades in fashion, the queen of the catwalk is getting her own exhibition. The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is launching “NAOMI: In Fashion,” a celebration of Naomi Campbell’s enduring career. The exhibition opens in June and will showcase memorable designer outfits worn by Campbell, one of the most recognizable models and Black women in the world. The exhibition will include some 100 looks and accessories from the biggest names in fashion, from Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana to Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and many others. The exhibition will run until April 2025.