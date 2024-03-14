Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of grand jury indictment in fatal shooting of cinematographer

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Defense attorneys for Alec Baldwin urged a New Mexico judge to dismiss a grand jury indictment against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Defense attorneys on Thursday accused prosecutors of unfairly “stacking the deck” against Baldwin in grand jury proceedings that diverted attention away from exculpatory evidence and crucial witnesses. The indictment in January charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a movie ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in October 2021. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.