EPA tightens limits on a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment, citing cancer risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is imposing stricter limits on a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment after finding a higher-than-expected cancer risk at facilities that use ethylene oxide to clean billions of devices including catheters and syringes. The EPA says a rule finalized Thursday will reduce ethylene oxide emissions by about 90% by targeting nearly 90 commercial sterilization facilities across the country. The companies will also have to test for the antimicrobial chemical in the air and make sure their pollution controls are working properly. EPA Administrator Michael Regan says the rule will protect exposed communities from toxic air pollution while ensuring a continued supply of sterilized medical equipment.

