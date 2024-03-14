Former Phoenix jail officer is sentenced for smuggling drugs into facility

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a former jail officer in Phoenix has been sentenced to two years in prison for smuggling drugs into the detention facility where he worked. Prosecutors say Andres Salazar was arrested in November 2022 as he arrived for work at the Lower Buckeye Jail with close to 60 grams of methamphetamine and more than 100 fentanyl pills in his vehicle. The 28-year-old had been with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. He was under investigation for over a month before he was arrested. Prosecutors say the former officer was part of a narcotics ring involving at least two inmates and a dealer.

