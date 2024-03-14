Nevada Republican who lost 2022 Senate primary seeking Democratic Sen. Rosen’s seat in key US match

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Purple Heart recipient who lost Nevada’s 2022 GOP Senate primary has filed his formal candidacy for the seat held by first-term Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen. It is a race Republicans have targeted nationally as one of their best chances to knock off an incumbent Democrat. Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown filed his papers Thursday in Carson City. He has been considered the early GOP front-runner in a crowded primary field since he announced he was running last summer. Brown has tried to paint Rosen as a loyalist to President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats. Several of his Republican opponents characterized Brown as an establishment candidate when he refused to appear at a debate in January.

