Shohei Ohtani shares a photo of his new wife on social media. She’s a former pro basketball player

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has revealed the identity of his new wife with a photo of the couple on social media. She is Mamiko Tanaka, a former professional basketball player. Ohtani was photographed standing in front of Tanaka in front of an airplane alongside his Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The photo was posted on Ohtani’s Instagram account. The 27-year-old Tanaka played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League from 2019-23. Ohtani revealed in February that he was married, saying his bride was “a normal Japanese woman.” But he gave no details about her identity or their wedding.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.