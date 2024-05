The incident was reported to have happened in her family home in August 2021.

Shane Alan Cady was charged in January 2022 for sexual acts with a 13-year old.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Bonneville County jury found a 44-year old man guilty of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

