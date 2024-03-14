St. Patrick’s parade will be Kansas City’s first big event since the deadly Super Bowl celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected at this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kansas City, where they should expect much tighter security measures than in past years due to last month’s deadly mass shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration. The parade in Missouri’s largest city on Sunday will be the first mass gathering since the Feb. 14 victory parade. Officers will be placed strategically along the St. Patrick’s Day parade route, police Sgt. Phil DiMartino said, though he declined to say how many would be deployed. About 800 officers were working at the Super Bowl celebration. Gunfire erupted near the end of the event, wounding nearly two dozen people and killing a mother of two.

By NICK INGRAM and JIM SALTER Associated Press

