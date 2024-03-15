California proposes delaying rules aimed at reducing water on lawns, concerning environmentalists

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have proposed delaying some new rules aimed at reducing how much water people use on their lawns. Last year, regulators proposed new rules aimed at reducing statewide water use by 14%. The rules included standards for outdoor water use. On Tuesday, the state Water Resources Control Board proposed delaying those rules by five years. The rules would apply to water agencies, not individual households. Water agencies had been asking for more time to comply. Environmental groups said the delay would harm the state’s water supply. They argue the cheapest and fastest option to increase supply is to conserve more water.

