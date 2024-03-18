New study finds no brain injuries among ‘Havana syndrome’ patients

WASHINGTON (AP) — An array of advanced tests found no brain injuries or degeneration among U.S. diplomats who suffer mysterious health problems once dubbed “Havana syndrome.” That’s according to a nearly five-year study by the National Institutes of Health that says the symptoms are real but contradicts some earlier research that raised the specter of brain injuries. Just over a quarter of study participants were diagnosed with a balance disorder. The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

