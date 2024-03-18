U.S. weighing options in Africa after Niger junta orders departure from key counterterrorism base

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is working through all channels with Niger officials on whether there is a viable way for U.S. troops to stay in the country following a March 16 directive that they leave. Last week a high level-delegation of U.S. officials traveled to Niger to meet with members of the country’s military junta, to address concerns over Niger’s increased cooperation with Russia and Iran. On Saturday, following the meeting, the junta issues a statement directing U.S. forces to depart.

By TARA COPP and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

