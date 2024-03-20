A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim migrants capsizes off Indonesia’s Aceh province
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslims capsized about 16 miles from the coastline of Kuala Bubon beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Wednesday. Local fishermen from Kuala Bubon rescued six of the refugees and evacuated them to a temporary shelter. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Many of the Rohingya arriving on boats come from refugee camps in Bangladesh