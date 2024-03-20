A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim migrants capsizes off Indonesia’s Aceh province

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslims capsized about 16 miles from the coastline of Kuala Bubon beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Wednesday. Local fishermen from Kuala Bubon rescued six of the refugees and evacuated them to a temporary shelter. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Many of the Rohingya arriving on boats come from refugee camps in Bangladesh

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.