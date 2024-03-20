Angela Chao, Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law, was drunk when she drove into pond, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (AP) — Angela Chao, a shipping industry CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, was intoxicated when she drove into a pond and died last month in Texas. That’s according to a law enforcement report released Wednesday. The investigation by the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office concluded Chao’s death was an “unfortunate accident.” The 50-year-old died the night of Feb. 10 after having dinner at a ranch in Johnson City, west of Austin. The report describes a frantic scene as friends and deputies tried to pull Chao from her Tesla after she backed it into the water.

