Senegal heads to the polls Sunday in an election that has fired up political tensions

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal will head to the polls Sunday to vote in a tightly contested race that has fired up political tensions and tested one of West Africa’s most stable democracies. The presidential election will take place after much uncertainty following President Macky Sall’s unsuccessful effort to delay the vote. In the latest turn of events, top opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was freed after spending months in prison, triggering jubilant street celebrations last week. The election is set to be a test for Senegal’s reputation as a pillar of stability in a region that has had dozens of coups and attempted coups in recent years.

