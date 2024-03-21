US calls for vote Friday on UN resolution declaring that immediate Gaza cease-fire is `imperative’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is calling for a vote Friday on a newly revised and tougher U.N. resolution declaring that “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war is “imperative” to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to more than 2 million hungry Palestinians. In the previous draft, the Security Council did not make such a declaration. Instead, it would have supported international efforts for a cease-fire as part of a hostage deal. After the 15 Security Council members met behind closed doors Thursday to discuss Gaza, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she is “optimistic” the U.S. draft will be adopted. But Russian deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky questioned its wording, saying Moscow wants a call for an immediate cease-fire.

