Russian detains suspects after deadly Moscow concert hall attack that killed 93 people

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia’s Federal Security Service told President Vladimir Putin Saturday that 11 people have been detained after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow and opened fire on the crowd, according to Russian state news agency Tass. At least 93 people were killed in the attack, including three children, Russian authorities said Saturday. Images shared by Russian state media Saturday showed a fleet of emergency vehicles still gathered outside the ruins of Crocus City Hall, a shopping mall and music venue with a capacity of more than 6,000 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that U.S. intelligence had confirmed the group’s claim.

