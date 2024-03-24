New York City’s mayor cancels a border trip, citing safety concerns in Mexico

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor has nixed a planned trip to the U.S.-Mexico over security concerns. Mayor Eric Adams was slated to depart Saturday night to visit Brownsville and McAllen, Texas. The Democrat was expected to meet with U.S. immigration leaders as his city struggles to house new migrants seeking asylum. But Adams’ office said the U.S. State Department flagged safety concerns that prompted him to cancel the trip. Spokespersons for the mayor didn’t respond to a message seeking comment Sunday but told WABC-TV that federal officials raised concerns about cities in Mexico that Adams was planning to visit.

