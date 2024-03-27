2 high school wrestling team members in West Virginia are charged with sexual assault

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia minors are facing sexual assault and other charges following an alleged incident at a hotel involving members of a high school wrestling team. Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday says the Greenbrier West High School students are facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault, unlawful restraint and conspiracy to commit a felony. Juvenile petitions were filed regarding the charges stemming from an investigation by his detectives into an incident earlier this year in a hotel room in Raleigh County. Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield says there are two victims and that the crime is best characterized “as a completely avoidable situation that went so far beyond appropriateness” that it became criminal.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.