A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 1 person

BERLIN (AP) — Police say at least one person has been killed in an accident involving a bus on a highway in eastern Germany and several were injured. The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The highway was closed in both directions. The bus came off the highway for reasons that weren’t immediately clear and ended up on its side. Rescue helicopters and ambulances were at the scene.

