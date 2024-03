Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry dies after medical emergency amid cancer battle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has died a day after after experiencing a medical emergency related to his stomach cancer. He was 72. The announcement from his office that he had “passed away peacefully” Thursday came just hours after Henry’s family issued a statement saying he had entered hospice care after suffering a medical emergency. Henry announced his diagnosis of late-stage stomach cancer on Feb. 26 during a news conference. He began chemotherapy at the beginning of March. Henry was elected in November to his fifth term as mayor of Indiana’s second most populous city with about 270,000 residents. Henry’s wife, Cindy, died at age 67 on Jan. 20 after battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year.

