‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan and wife Emma Thomas to get British knighthood and damehood
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government says that the Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan and his producer wife Emma Thomas will receive a knighthood and damehood for their services to film. Their recognition that was announced on Thursday came after their biopic about the “father of the atomic bomb” swept the awards season. The movie won seven Oscars including best film and best director. Nolan had previously been nominated for “Memento,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” Nolan was born to a British father and American mother. He met Thomas while they both attended the same university in London. They have four children and run a production company, Syncopy together.