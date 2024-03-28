Tennis great Roger Federer to deliver Dartmouth’s commencement address

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College has announced Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer will deliver the commencement address at the Ivy League school in June. Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock said in a Thursday statement she hopes the joy Federer always brought to the court will resonate with graduates. Federer retired in 2022 at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. In 2003, he created a foundation that has since invested more than $96 million in early education programs serving millions of children living in poverty in Switzerland and six African countries.

