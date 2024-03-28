US officials warn of increase in bacterial illnesses that can lead to meningitis and possibly death

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are warning of an increase in illnesses caused by a bacteria that can cause meningitis and possible death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert to U.S. doctors Thursday about an increase in cases of one type of invasive meningococcal disease. Most of it is due to a specific strain of bacteria. Four hundred and twenty two cases were reported last year, which was the most in a single year since 2014. There have been 143 reported this year so far. The CDC says that means infections are on track to surpass last year’s number.

