Heavy rains in northwestern Pakistan kill 8 people, mostly children, and injure 12

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says heavy rains have killed eight people, mostly children, and injured 12 in the country’s northwest. Pakistan has this year experienced a delay in winter rains, which started in February instead of November. A spokesperson for the local disaster management authority said downpours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province caused rooms to collapse, crushing the people inside. Across the border in Afghanistan, a U.N. agency said heavy rains have destroyed agricultural land, homes and critical infrastructure like bridges and roads in seven provinces. The most damage was reported in northern Faryab, eastern Nangarhar, and central Daikundi.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.