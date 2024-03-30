Oklahoma State Patrol says it is diverting traffic after a barge hit a bridge

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Patrol says it closed a highway south of Sallisaw after a barge struck a bridge over the Arkansas River. Troopers closed South U.S. Highway 59 on Saturday after the incident and diverted traffic from the area. The state patrol said on social media that the bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, will remain closed until it could be inspected. It was not immediately known what caused the barge to hit the bridge or whether anyone was injured in the collusion. The news came as engineers worked Saturday to lift a section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland after it crumpled into the Patapsco River as a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its main supports.

