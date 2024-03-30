The US welcomes the new Palestinian government following its repeated calls for political reform

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United States has welcomed the formation of a new Palestinian autonomy government, signaling it is accepting the new lineup as a step toward political reform. The State Department said in a statement late Friday that the Biden administration looks forward to working with the new group of ministers. Washington sees the Palestinian Authority as a key part of its plan for post-war Gaza and has called for far-reaching reforms after nearly two decades with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at its helm. Both Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas, Abbas’ political rival, have thus far rejected the idea of the Palestinian Authority returning to Gaza.

