Fundraising completed, What is next for the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Fundraising efforts for the $6.4 million renovation of the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts have been successfully completed, according to the Idaho Falls Civic Foundation.

According to the City of Idaho Falls, this significant milestone paves the way for transformative upgrades to the iconic venue. Which they say will enhance its capabilities and ensure continued service to the community for years to come.

"We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our donors, including Frontier Credit Union, CHC Foundation, and numerous generous community members," said Lara Herway, executive director for the Civic Foundation.

"Their contributions have made this ambitious project a reality, and we are excited to pass the baton to the City of Idaho Falls to begin the remodeling process."

The renovation plans include a brand-new lobby space that will triple the current size, providing a more welcoming environment for visitors.

Additionally, over 20 ADA-accessible restroom stalls will be added, improving accessibility and inclusivity.

Originally built in the 1950's, the city-owned Frontier Center for the Performing Arts has hosted a wide range of performances, graduations, and community gatherings.

Managed for the city by the Idaho Falls Arts Council and home of the renowned Idaho Falls Symphony, Herway says the center has enriched the region's artistic landscape and served as a vital hub for artistic expression.

"The Frontier Center holds a special place in the hearts of our community," said City Council President Lisa Burtenshaw. "This renovation will ensure that it continues to be a world-class destination for outstanding performances and events, while preserving its rich history and charm."