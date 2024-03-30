Zelenskyy fires more aides in a reshuffle as Russia launches drones and missiles across Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed a longtime aide and several advisers in a continuing reshuffle while Russia unleashed fresh attacks overnight. Zelenskyy dismissed top aide Serhiy Shefir from his post of first assistant, where he had served since 2019. The Ukrainian president also let go three advisers, and two presidential representatives overseeing volunteer activities and soldiers’ rights. No explanation was given immediately for the latest changes in a wide-reaching personnel shakeup over recent months. Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Russia launched 12 Shahed drones overnight, nine of which were shot down, and fired four missiles into eastern Ukraine.

