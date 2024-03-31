Crews at Baltimore bridge collapse continue meticulous work of removing twisted steel and concrete
By MIKE PESOLI and JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Crews continue the complicated and meticulous operation of removing the steel and concrete from the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Cranes periodically swung into place on Eater Sunday and workers measured and cut the steel to prepare to lift sections of twisted steel. Church services and masses were held across Baltimore. Rev. Ako Walker at Sacred Heart of Jesus urged building bridges in the community and better treatment of migrant workers. This includes the six construction crew workers who were filling potholes and were presumed dead after the collapse. Two of the crew survived.