Skip to Content
AP National

Crews at Baltimore bridge collapse continue meticulous work of removing twisted steel and concrete

By
Published 11:00 AM

By MIKE PESOLI and JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Crews continue the complicated and meticulous operation of removing the steel and concrete from the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Cranes periodically swung into place on Eater Sunday and workers measured and cut the steel to prepare to lift sections of twisted steel. Church services and masses were held across Baltimore. Rev. Ako Walker at Sacred Heart of Jesus urged building bridges in the community and better treatment of migrant workers. This includes the six construction crew workers who were filling potholes and were presumed dead after the collapse. Two of the crew survived.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content