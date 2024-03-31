‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” roars to an $80 million box office opening

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Godzilla-King Kong combo stomped on expectations as “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” roared to an $80 million opening at the weekend box office. Studio estimates Sunday showed that the monster mash-up from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures brought the second-highest opening in what has been a robust year. It fell just short of the the $81.5 million debut of “Dune: Part 2.” Projections for “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” put its opening weekend at closer to $50 million. Last week’s No. 1, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” was second with $15.7 million for a two-week total of $73.4 million.

