Romania and Bulgaria partially join Europe’s Schengen travel zone, but checks at land borders remain

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Romania and Bulgaria partially joined Europe’s Schengen ID-check-free travel zone on Sunday, marking a new step in the two countries’ integration with the European Union. After years of negotiations on joining the so-called Schengen area, there will be free access for travelers arriving by air or sea. Land border checks will remain in place, however, due to opposition primarily from Austria, which has long blocked their bid over illegal migration concerns. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed Sunday’s change as a “huge success for both countries” and a “historic moment” for what is the world’s largest free travel zone.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and VESELIN TOSHKOV Associated Press

