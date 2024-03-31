Small plane crash kills 2 people in California near Nevada line, police say

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say two people died when a small airplane crashed in a California town near the Nevada state line. The Truckee Police Department says a single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at Truckee Tahoe Airport shortly after 6:38 p.m. Saturday. Police say the two deaths were confirmed but it was not immediately known how many people were onboard the plane. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are expected to begin investigating the accident on Sunday. Truckee is located 32 miles southwest of Reno, Nevada.

