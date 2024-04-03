Burglars steal $30 million in cash from Los Angeles money storage facility, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say thieves stole as much $30 million in a burglary at a Los Angeles money storage facility in one of the largest cash heists in city history. A police official said Wednesday that the burglary occurred Sunday night at an unnamed facility in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley. Cash from businesses across the region is handled and stored there. The official says the burglars were able to breach the building and the safe where the money was stored. The Los Angeles Times says the break-in is among the largest cash burglaries in city history.

