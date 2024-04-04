Rudy Giuliani can remain in Florida condo, despite judge’s concern with his spending habits

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani will be allowed to remain in his Florida condo for now. A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday declined to rule on a motion filed by his creditors that would’ve forced him to sell the Palm Beach estate. Giuliani declared bankruptcy in December after he was ordered to pay $148 million to two former Georgia election workers for spreading lies about their role in the 2020 election. A lawyer for his creditors said Thursday that Giuliani was in danger of depleting his assets on costs related to the Florida condo. The judge warned Giuliani could face “draconian” consequences if he does not turn over more information about his spending.

