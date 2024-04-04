US Treasury Secretary Yellen meets foreign business leaders in China ahead of trade talks

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — The U.S. treasury secretary has started her trip to China with a morning meeting with American, European and Japanese business representatives in the world’s second-largest economy. Janet Yellen heard their concerns ahead of what will likely be tough talks on trade and other issues with senior Chinese government officials. She has telegraphed that she will press concerns during her five-day China trip about what the U.S. considers unfair Chinese trade practices. China has pushed back against concerns about manufacturing overcapacity and other trade-related issues expressed by both the U.S. and Europe.

