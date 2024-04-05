More than 600 people still stranded in Taiwan, 3 days after earthquake that killed at least 12

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Rescuers are planning to bring in heavy equipment to try to recover two bodies buried under boulders on a hiking trail, three days after Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years. Search and recovery work was set to resume Saturday after being called the previous afternoon because of aftershocks. At least 12 people were killed by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Wednesday morning off Taiwan’s east coast, and 10 others are still missing. More than 600 people, including about 450 at a hotel at a national park, remained stranded in various locations cut off by rockslides and other damage.

