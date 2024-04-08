Broken record: March is 10th straight month to be hottest on record, scientists say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The European climate agency says Earth was record hot for the 10th consecutive month in March. Copernicus data shows March 2024 averaged 14.14 degrees Celsius, exceeding the previous record from 2016 by a tenth of a degree. It was 1.68 degrees Celsius warmer than the late 1800s, the base used for temperatures before the burning of fossil fuels began scaling up. Climate scientists attribute most of the record heat to human-caused climate change from carbon dioxide and methane emissions produced by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Since last June, the globe has broken heat records each month.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.