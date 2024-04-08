Disney allowed to pause its federal lawsuit against Florida governor as part of settlement deal

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An appellate court has granted Disney’s request for a two-month pause in its federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his appointees to Walt Disney World’s governing district. The request filed last Friday came after Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District settled separate litigation in state court. The company and the district had been fighting over how Disney World will be developed in the future. A previous board had given Disney design and construction rights. Under the settlement, that deal will be voided. The new board, in exchange, has agreed to operate under a master plan that had been in effect before DeSantis took control.

