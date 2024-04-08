Iran’s foreign minister accuses U.S. of giving Israel ‘green light’ to attack consulate in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has accused the United States of giving Israel the “green light” for a strike on its consulate building in Syria that killed seven Iranian military officials, including two generals. Hossein Amirabdollahian reiterated Tehran’s vows that it will respond to the attack, widely blamed on Israel, that appeared to signify an escalation of Israel’s targeting of military officials from Iran, which supports militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza, and along its border with Lebanon. The attack that killed Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior military official in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, and worsened fears of the war spiraling into the rest of the Middle East. The Biden administration has insisted that it had no advance knowledge of the airstrike.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and ALBERT AJI Associated Press

