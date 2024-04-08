Kevin Costner’s Western epic ‘Horizon, An American Saga’ will premiere at Cannes

Kevin Costner’s multi-episode epic “Horizon, An American Saga” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organizers announced Monday. The first chapter of “Horizon” will debut at the French film festival on May 19, giving the world its first glimpse of Costner’s ambitious Western epic. The first two parts of “Horizon” are set to open in quick succession this summer, with Warner Bros. releasing chapter one in theaters June 28 and the second installment on Aug. 16. The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” was recently announced as another high-profile premiere at Cannes. The full lineup will be announced Thursday.

