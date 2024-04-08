Tesla settles lawsuit over man’s death in a crash involving its semi-autonomous driving software

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tesla has settled lawsuit brought by the family of a Silicon Valley engineer who died in a crash while relying on the company’s semi-autonomous driving software. The size of the settlement was not disclosed in court documents filed Monday, just a day before the trial stemming from the 2018 crash on a San Francisco Bay Area highway was scheduled to begin. The family Walter Huang filed a negligence and wrongful lawsuit in 2019 seeking to hold Tesla — and, by extension, its CEO Elon Musk — liable for repeatedly exaggerating the capabilities of Tesla’s self-driving car technology. Evidence indicated that Huang was playing a video game when he crashed into a highway barrier.

