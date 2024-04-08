Two years after its historic win, a divided Amazon Labor Union lurches toward a leadership election

The first labor union for Amazon workers in the United States is divided, running out of money and still does not have a contract two years after clenching a historic victory in New York City. Despite campaigns at several facilities in the past few years, a Staten Island warehouse still is the only site in the U.S. where the retail giant’s workers have voted in favor of union representation. Cracks emerged within the Amazon Labor Union ranks after it lost votes at two other warehouses, spurring strategy disagreements. Prominent members resigned quietly or left to form a dissident labor group. The union also continues to face roadblocks from Amazon.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.