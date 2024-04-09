A South African court overturns ban, rules that former leader Jacob Zuma can run in the election

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Electoral Court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma can run for office in the upcoming general election, overturning an earlier decision that had barred him from contesting the polls. The decision paves the way for Zuma to run on behalf of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, a new political organization that he joined last year after denouncing the ruling African National Congress party that he once led. South Africans will elect 400 members of the country’s General Assembly on May 29. A month later, the lawmakers in the new parliament will choose the country’s president.

